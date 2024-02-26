Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Stock trading around $86.00 per share: What’s Next?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.35%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Results on March 20, 2024.

The call will be webcast live at http://investors.micron.com/. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, MU stock rose by 50.93%. The one-year Micron Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.61. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.94 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, MU stock reached a trading volume of 10220756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $99.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $70 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $140, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on MU stock. On December 21, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 85 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.20.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.30, while it was recorded at 82.72 for the last single week of trading, and 72.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 3.53.

MU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Micron Technology Inc. posted -1.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -122.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to -2.62%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.