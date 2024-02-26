Market cap of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] reaches 49.98M – now what?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.77. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:58 AM that Nuwellis’ Distribution Partner, SeaStar Medical, Receives FDA Humanitarian Device Exemption for Pediatric Selective Cytopheretic Device Quelimmune™.

Nuwellis has an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement with SeaStar Medical to distribute Quelimmune and will market and distribute the device to nephrologists and intensive care physicians who are trained in pediatric extracorporeal therapy. With FDA HDE in place for Quelimmune, Nuwellis will begin commercial launch activities at targeted medical centers, with further commercial expansion expected later in the first half of 2024.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock has also loss -17.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICU stock has inclined by 81.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 213.61% and gained 73.28% year-on date.

The market cap for ICU stock reached $49.98 million, with 65.15 million shares outstanding and 52.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 19565189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ICU stock trade performance evaluation

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.52. With this latest performance, ICU shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 213.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6946, while it was recorded at 1.1814 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5597 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: Institutional Ownership

