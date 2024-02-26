For Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] loss -1.23% or -0.16 points to close at $12.89 with a heavy trading volume of 12330060 shares. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 8:15 PM that Alvotech and Teva Announce U.S. Approval of SIMLANDI® (adalimumab-ryvk) injection, the first interchangeable high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar to Humira®.

SIMLANDI is the first citrate-free, high-concentration biosimilar to be designated interchangeable to Humira in the U.S.

SIMLANDI is the first biosimilar approval under the strategic partnership between Alvotech and Teva in the U.S. market.

The daily chart for TEVA points out that the company has recorded 32.34% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.40M shares, TEVA reached to a volume of 12330060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for TEVA stock

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 13.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.50 for the last 200 days.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.