Enveric Biosciences Inc [ENVB] is -24.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enveric Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: ENVB] price surged by 15.29 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Enveric Biosciences Agrees to Sell Cancer-Targeting Cannabinoid-Related Intellectual Property.

Enveric continues focused investment advancing novel neuroplastogenic molecules for the treatment of mental health disorders.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders, today announced the company has agreed to sell one of its cancer-related patent portfolios for an undisclosed amount. Enveric plans to continue to focus and invest in the development of its lead candidates EB-003, a first-in-class neuroplastogen designed to eliminate hallucinations, and EB-002, formerly EB-373, a next generation synthetic prodrug of the active metabolite, psilocin.

The one-year ENVB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.11. The average equity rating for ENVB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enveric Biosciences Inc [ENVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVB shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

ENVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Enveric Biosciences Inc [ENVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.68. With this latest performance, ENVB shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Enveric Biosciences Inc [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0885, while it was recorded at 0.8768 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1401 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enveric Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Enveric Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

ENVB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enveric Biosciences Inc posted -2.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENVB.

Enveric Biosciences Inc [ENVB] Institutonal Ownership Details

