Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] Stock trading around $2.56 per share: What’s Next?

Ambev S.A. ADR [NYSE: ABEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, ABEV stock rose by 6.28%. The one-year Ambev S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.36. The average equity rating for ABEV stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.30 billion, with 15.74 billion shares outstanding and 15.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, ABEV stock reached a trading volume of 10399640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

ABEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ambev S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Ambev S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

ABEV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. ADR posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. ADR go to 4.80%.

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.