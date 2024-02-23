Telus Corp. [TU] gain 1.46% so far this year. What now?

Telus Corp. [NYSE: TU] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $18.05. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that TELUS, AWS and Samsung team up to enhance connectivity for customers traveling abroad.

The companies will create North America’s first virtual roaming gateway, improving reliability, speed and latency..

TELUS, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced today a trailblazing collaboration that will see TELUS become the first telecommunications provider in North America to evolve the architecture of roaming, enabling greater reliability and faster speeds for customers traveling abroad.

Telus Corp. stock has also gained 4.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TU stock has inclined by 2.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.31% and gained 1.46% year-on date.

The market cap for TU stock reached $26.49 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, TU reached a trading volume of 3346305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telus Corp. [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $19.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Telus Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telus Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 28.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

TU stock trade performance evaluation

Telus Corp. [TU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Telus Corp. [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.90, while it was recorded at 17.84 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Telus Corp. [TU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Telus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telus Corp. [TU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telus Corp. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telus Corp. go to 5.30%.

Telus Corp. [TU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.