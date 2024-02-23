SLM Corp. [SLM] Revenue clocked in at $2.87 billion, up 2.98% YTD: What’s Next?

SLM Corp. [NASDAQ: SLM] price plunged by -0.40 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sallie Mae CFO to Speak at 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced Chief Financial Officer Pete Graham will speak at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 6, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available at SallieMae.com/investors.

The one-year SLM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.02. The average equity rating for SLM stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for SLM Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for SLM Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $20, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On December 08, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SLM shares from 14 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.34.

SLM Stock Performance Analysis:

SLM Corp. [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for SLM Corp. [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 16.01 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLM Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corp. go to 29.58%.

SLM Corp. [SLM] Institutonal Ownership Details

