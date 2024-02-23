Match Group Inc. [MTCH] moved down -0.25: Why It’s Important

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.63%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Match Group Teams Up with OpenAI to Spark a Love Affair with Innovation.

Dating app industry leader secures over 1000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses for employees.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

In the world of dating apps, Match Group – the cupid behind Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish – is now in a relationship with OpenAI. This new partnership brings over 1000 ChatGPT Enterprise licenses to the party, promising to be the wingman Match Group employees didn’t know they needed.

Over the last 12 months, MTCH stock dropped by -14.89%. The one-year Match Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.61. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.82 billion, with 279.63 million shares outstanding and 270.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, MTCH stock reached a trading volume of 4791744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $44.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.96.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.39 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.20, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

MTCH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 26.14%.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.