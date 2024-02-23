Market cap of FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] reaches 17.03M – now what?

FaZe Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: FAZE] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 23.60%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 3:00 PM that FaZe Clan Receives Stockholder Approval for Merger with GameSquare.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (“FaZe Clan” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FAZE) today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the proposed merger with GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (“GameSquare”) (Nasdaq:GAME). GameSquare’s stockholder vote will be held on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. FaZe Clan and GameSquare anticipate the transaction closing shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, FAZE reached a trading volume of 18908369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FaZe Holdings Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has FAZE stock performed recently?

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.84. With this latest performance, FAZE shares dropped by -31.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1921, while it was recorded at 0.1897 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2896 for the last 200 days.

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FaZe Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Insider trade positions for FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]

The top three institutional holders of FAZE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FAZE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FAZE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.