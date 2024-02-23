EzFill Holdings Inc [EZFL] Is Currently -10.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EzFill Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: EZFL] loss -10.39% or -0.14 points to close at $1.25 with a heavy trading volume of 6131824 shares. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:37 AM that EzFill Announces Preliminary Unaudited 2023 Revenues of Approximately $23 Million, Up 54% From Prior Year.

Increased Gross profits by $1.7 million.

Net Loss decreased by Approx. $7.7 Million, down 54% From Prior Year.

The daily chart for EZFL points out that the company has recorded -72.94% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.66K shares, EZFL reached to a volume of 6131824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EzFill Holdings Inc [EZFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EZFL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EZFL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EzFill Holdings Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for EZFL stock

EzFill Holdings Inc [EZFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, EZFL shares dropped by -17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for EzFill Holdings Inc [EZFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5871, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1757 for the last 200 days.

EzFill Holdings Inc [EZFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EzFill Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

EzFill Holdings Inc [EZFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EzFill Holdings Inc posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZFL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EzFill Holdings Inc [EZFL]

