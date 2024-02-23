Corteva Inc [CTVA] moved up 0.90: Why It’s Important

Corteva Inc [NYSE: CTVA] closed the trading session at $54.71. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Corteva to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference, February 28.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Magro, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Anderson, will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.17 percent and weekly performance of 1.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 4005211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $60.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Corteva Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $52, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on CTVA stock. On November 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CTVA shares from 66 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 20.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for Corteva Inc [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.66, while it was recorded at 54.55 for the last single week of trading, and 51.36 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Corteva Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc [CTVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corteva Inc posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc go to 11.93%.

Corteva Inc [CTVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.