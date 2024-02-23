Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] moved down -0.35: Why It’s Important

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.73%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Woods and Chief Risk Officer Richard Stein will participate at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference to be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:00 am ET.

The live webcast will be available at https://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Over the last 12 months, CFG stock dropped by -25.91%. The one-year Citizens Financial Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.83. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.26 billion, with 466.42 million shares outstanding and 455.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, CFG stock reached a trading volume of 4328189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $37.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $38 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CFG stock. On October 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CFG shares from 29 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.39, while it was recorded at 31.39 for the last single week of trading, and 28.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc Fundamentals:

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

CFG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.