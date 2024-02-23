Arista Networks Inc [ANET] gain 14.12% so far this year. What now?

Arista Networks Inc [NYSE: ANET] closed the trading session at $268.76. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023.

“I am truly honored to be a part of the leadership team that will drive Arista 2.0 products and technology for enterprise, cloud and AI customers,” said incoming CFO Chantelle Breithaupt. “As we enter 2024, we remain focused on satisfying their most demanding requirements with our compelling, innovative networking solutions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.12 percent and weekly performance of 1.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, ANET reached to a volume of 3631811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arista Networks Inc [ANET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $298.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $220 to $300. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $220, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ANET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc is set at 8.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 42.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

ANET stock trade performance evaluation

Arista Networks Inc [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Arista Networks Inc [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.30, while it was recorded at 262.22 for the last single week of trading, and 198.16 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc [ANET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arista Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 4.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arista Networks Inc [ANET] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arista Networks Inc posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc go to 19.40%.

Arista Networks Inc [ANET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ANET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ANET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.