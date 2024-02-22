why Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.35

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.70%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Key Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TCOM stock rose by 14.92%. The one-year Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.76. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.28, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.66 billion, with 660.10 million shares outstanding and 659.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, TCOM stock reached a trading volume of 5235619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $50.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $39 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.83.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 19.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.77 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.79, while it was recorded at 41.23 for the last single week of trading, and 35.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

TCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.