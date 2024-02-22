why Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: TSHA] jumped around 0.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.52 at the close of the session, up 17.21%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Taysha Gene Therapies Provides Update on Deprioritized Pipeline Programs.

Taysha has been working to find ways to advance its deprioritized programs. On November 13, 2023, Taysha terminated its existing loan and security agreement and entered into a new loan and security agreement that provides consent to allow the Company to transfer intellectual property (IP) for several deprioritized programs to third parties in a more efficient manner. The Company’s new loan and security agreement also extended its cash runway into 2026.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, TSHA reached a trading volume of 6497106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $23 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $3, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TSHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.83.

How has TSHA stock performed recently?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.60. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 69.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.33 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.64, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSHA.

Insider trade positions for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]

