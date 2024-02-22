Market cap of Carvana Co. [CVNA] reaches 5.63B – now what?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] closed the trading session at $49.40. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Carvana Launches Same Day Vehicle Delivery in the Sacramento Area.

New offering makes car buying and selling even easier with ultra fast delivery.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced its expansion of same day vehicle delivery to the Sacramento area. Now, select residents of California’s Gold Country can take delivery of their vehicle within hours of placing an order on Carvana.com. Local customers interested in selling their current vehicles to Carvana can also benefit from as-soon-as same day drop-off at specific locations throughout the state.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.69 percent and weekly performance of -4.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, CVNA reached to a volume of 5602011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $39.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $25 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on CVNA stock. On September 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CVNA shares from 40 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

CVNA stock trade performance evaluation

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 334.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.28, while it was recorded at 53.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.92 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 117.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.