For Gen Digital Inc [GEN], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Gen Digital Inc [NASDAQ: GEN] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $21.55. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Avast Blocks Record Breaking 10 Billion Attacks in 2023, Nearly a 50% Increase from Previous Year.

Malicious push notifications, PDF deception, cookie exploiting information stealers and more in Q4 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Avast, a leader in digital security and privacy and brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), blocked an unprecedented 10 billion attacks in 2023 for a remarkable 49% increase year-over-year. According to the latest quarterly Avast Threat Report, which looks at the threat landscape from October-December 2023, scams, phishing and malvertising continue to account for more than 75% of all cyber threats. These threats often leverage malicious push notifications and new AI methods such as deepfakes to lure victims into sophisticated financial fraud. The past quarter was also marked by a surge in malware attacks utilizing PDF files and new techniques of exploiting Google to steal information.

Gen Digital Inc stock has also gained 0.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEN stock has inclined by 4.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.66% and lost -5.57% year-on date.

The market cap for GEN stock reached $13.73 billion, with 640.00 million shares outstanding and 579.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, GEN reached a trading volume of 5755530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gen Digital Inc [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $27.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gen Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Gen Digital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on GEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

GEN stock trade performance evaluation

Gen Digital Inc [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Gen Digital Inc [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.60, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading, and 19.74 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gen Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gen Digital Inc [GEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gen Digital Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc go to 11.70%.

Gen Digital Inc [GEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.