BofA Securities slashes price target on Boeing Co. [BA] – find out why.

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $201.57. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 2:41 AM that Boeing, Thai Airways Announce Order for 45 787 Dreamliners to Grow Fleet and Network.

– Thai Airways more than doubles its Boeing widebody fleet with 45 787-9 jets.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

– Modernized fleet taps into Southeast Asia’s long-term demand for air travel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4097989 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boeing Co. stands at 1.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $122.98 billion, with 609.52 million shares outstanding and 609.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 4097989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boeing Co. [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $261.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $306 to $279. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Boeing Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $280 to $225, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 27.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.31.

How has BA stock performed recently?

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.38, while it was recorded at 203.51 for the last single week of trading, and 214.37 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Boeing Co. [BA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boeing Co. posted -1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA.

Insider trade positions for Boeing Co. [BA]

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.