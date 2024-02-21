Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Stock trading around $93.46 per share: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] gained 0.26% or 0.24 points to close at $93.46 with a heavy trading volume of 8840101 shares. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:20 AM that Strategic Organizing Center Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Why Board Change is Needed Now in Order to Brew a Better Starbucks.

Details why Starbucks’ flawed human capital management strategy is the most critical issue facing the Company today and how the Board’s failed oversight has cost shareholders, employees and customers.

Believes that the SOC’s nominees have expertise that is lacking on the current Board and skillsets that are needed urgently to help address the Company’s broken approach to labor issues, rehabilitate its brand and maximize shareholder value.

The daily chart for SBUX points out that the company has recorded -3.88% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 8840101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $107.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $103 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $120, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.52, while it was recorded at 93.57 for the last single week of trading, and 97.77 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corp. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 16.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.