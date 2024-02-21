Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] Stock trading around $158.51 per share: What’s Next?

Procter & Gamble Co. [NYSE: PG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.63% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.89%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Application Period Now Open for the 2024 Game Changers Scholarship presented by The Kroger Foundation and Always® Brand.

Third-annual scholarship program champions women pursuing higher education .

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today announced the application period for its 2024 Game Changers Scholarship is now open. In its third year, 23 scholarships of $2,000 will be awarded to underrepresented female students pursuing a business, science, technical and/or liberal arts undergraduate degree or certificate. The scholarship is presented by The Kroger Foundation and P&G’s Always® Brand.

Over the last 12 months, PG stock rose by 15.58%. The one-year Procter & Gamble Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.36. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $372.98 billion, with 2.36 billion shares outstanding and 2.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, PG stock reached a trading volume of 6621591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $169.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Procter & Gamble Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Procter & Gamble Co. stock. On May 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Procter & Gamble Co. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for Procter & Gamble Co. [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.12, while it was recorded at 156.99 for the last single week of trading, and 150.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Procter & Gamble Co. Fundamentals:

Procter & Gamble Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

PG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Procter & Gamble Co. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Procter & Gamble Co. go to 8.03%.

Procter & Gamble Co. [PG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.