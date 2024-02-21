For CVS Health Corp [CVS], Analyst sees a rise to $94. What next?

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.27%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:30 AM that CVS HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock dropped by -13.25%. The one-year CVS Health Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.07. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.03 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 6922786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $88.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $81 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2023, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corp [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.28, while it was recorded at 76.60 for the last single week of trading, and 71.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corp Fundamentals:

CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

CVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corp posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 3.69%.

CVS Health Corp [CVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.