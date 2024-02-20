Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFIE] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.09 at the close of the session, down -14.12%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Faraday Future Delivers an FF 91 2.0 to Motev, a B2B Co-Creation Partner Founded by Robert Gaskill and Morgan Freeman.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it delivered an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to Motev, a leader in sustainable luxury transportation services that operates a fleet of luxury vehicles in Southern California and was founded by Robert Gaskill and Morgan Freeman.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Motev will provide VIP chauffeur services with the FF 91 and create marketing opportunities through events and social media. This marks a forward step in FF’s B2B business.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.54M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 47923109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $800.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -41.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.39 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1864, while it was recorded at 0.0843 for the last single week of trading, and 9.0236 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings analysis for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc posted -25.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -14.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIE.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.