Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] is 182.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] loss -19.99% on the last trading session, reaching $803.32 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceDate: March 4, 2024Location: San Francisco, CA1x1 meetings only.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 33602741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $702.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 69.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.97.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.51. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 157.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 229.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 763.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.53 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 436.53, while it was recorded at 850.47 for the last single week of trading, and 300.73 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super Micro Computer Inc posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 48.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.