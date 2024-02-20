Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Revenue clocked in at $1.88 billion, up 9.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc [NASDAQ: HOOD] price surged by 4.32 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports January 2024 Operating Data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for January 2024:.

Funded Customers at the end of January were 23.5 million, up approximately 120 thousand from December 2023(1).

The one-year HOOD stock forecast points to a potential downside of 0.0. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 2.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOOD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.78.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.21. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 31.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.43 for Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

HOOD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Robinhood Markets Inc posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOD.

Robinhood Markets Inc [HOOD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOOD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOOD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.