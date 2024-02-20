NIO Inc ADR [NIO] is -32.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.14. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:30 AM that NIO Inc. Announces Board Change.

Mr. Eddy Georges Skaf has held the position of chief investment officer at CYVN Holdings L.L.C since May 2023. He has also been a director of Foreight Limited and Forseven Limited since June 2023, and a director of CYVN Investments RSC Ltd. since July 2023. Previously, from August 2019 to May 2023, Mr. Skaf served as a senior advisor to Digital Infrastructure at Mubadala. Before this, he served as the chief strategy officer at Emirates Integrated Telecom Company (du) from August 2017 to May 2019. Mr. Skaf received his bachelor’s degree in computer and communication engineering from American University of Beirut in 1995, and his master’s degree of business administration in business administration and management and master’s degree of science in management information systems from Boston University in 2000.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

NIO Inc ADR stock has also gained 3.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NIO stock has declined by -22.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.61% and lost -32.30% year-on date.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $9.64 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.85M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 41267019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 8.79 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.