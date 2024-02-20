Market cap of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] reaches 14.50B – now what?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [NYSE: BBD] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.01.

The one-year BBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.2. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.40.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.55 for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

BBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR go to 27.70%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.