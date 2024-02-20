Lyft Inc [LYFT] Stock trading around $17.91 per share: What’s Next?

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] loss -5.89% or -1.12 points to close at $17.91 with a heavy trading volume of 37498508 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:24 PM that Lyft CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that Erin Brewer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. Brewer is scheduled to appear at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.

The daily chart for LYFT points out that the company has recorded 61.93% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.71M shares, LYFT reached to a volume of 37498508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

Trading performance analysis for LYFT stock

Lyft Inc [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.45. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 40.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.36 for Lyft Inc [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc [LYFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lyft Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Lyft Inc [LYFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 216.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyft Inc go to 11.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lyft Inc [LYFT]

The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LYFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.