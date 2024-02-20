Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] Is Currently -5.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.26%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:02 AM that Ginkgo Bioworks and SaponiQx Awarded MCDC Contract to Discover and Manufacture Next-Generation Vaccine Adjuvants Using Generative Molecular Design.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense (CBD) Program has awarded, through the Medical CBRN [Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear] Defense Consortium (MCDC) requirement 22-05, “Adjuvant Activity to Vaccines Prototype,” a 5-year contract totaling up to $31 million including program options to the team of Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) and SaponiQx, Inc. (a subsidiary of Agenus Inc., NASDAQ:AGEN) to discover and develop next-generation vaccine adjuvants. Partners in adjuvant discovery and development since 2021, Ginkgo, which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, and SaponiQx, developing a visionary adjuvant development platform, will use a combination of high-throughput empirical and artificial intelligence/machine learning approaches, including Generative Molecular Design (GMD), to develop superior novel saponin-based adjuvants.

Adjuvants are components of vaccines that help to enhance the magnitude, breadth, and duration of the immune response to vaccination. Currently, only a handful of adjuvants are available for human use in licensed vaccines. SaponiQx’s STIMULON™ QS-21 is a key adjuvant component in market-leading vaccines for shingles, malaria, and respiratory syncytial virus. Novel adjuvants with enhanced properties, including tailored humoral and cellular immune responses, could pave the way for a new wave of innovative vaccines against existing and emerging pathogens.

Over the last 12 months, DNA stock dropped by -19.23%. The one-year Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 51.32. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 3.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.94 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.94M shares, DNA stock reached a trading volume of 23339615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $3.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 24.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4322, while it was recorded at 1.4740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6616 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.78 and a Current Ratio set at 6.78.

DNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc go to 31.70%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.