For NVIDIA Corp [NVDA], Analyst sees a rise to $1200. What next?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] price plunged by -0.06 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on February 18, 2024 at 4:00 PM that NVIDIA Accelerates Quantum Computing Exploration at Australia’s Pawsey Supercomputing Centre.

Scientists to Run State-of-the-Art Quantum Computing Simulations Using NVIDIA CUDA Quantum Platform, Turbocharged by NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The one-year NVDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.18. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $742.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 21.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 102.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.06.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 27.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.78 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 569.23, while it was recorded at 727.09 for the last single week of trading, and 462.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corp Fundamentals:

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.06 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

NVDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NVIDIA Corp posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.