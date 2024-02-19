Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] is -11.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.16. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Revenues increased 7% compared to quarter from prior year and 15% from prior quarter.

Improvement in gross margin for quarter of 19% compared to prior year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNOA stock has declined by -4.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -81.73% and lost -11.86% year-on date.

The market cap for SNOA stock reached $2.48 million, with 15.61 million shares outstanding and 15.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, SNOA reached a trading volume of 180004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOA shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

SNOA stock trade performance evaluation

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SNOA shares dropped by -5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1729, while it was recorded at 0.1578 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6527 for the last 200 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 3.98.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNOA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNOA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.