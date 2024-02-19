ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] is -30.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RSLS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.41%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:31 AM that ReShape Lifesciences® Conducts Bariatric Fellows Training for its Lap-Band® System, Highlighting the Next-Generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX.

First Time Introduction of Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX to the Next Generation of Surgeons.

Over the last 12 months, RSLS stock dropped by -96.02%. The one-year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.0. The average equity rating for RSLS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.08 million, with 23.46 million shares outstanding and 18.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, RSLS stock reached a trading volume of 159914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSLS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

RSLS Stock Performance Analysis:

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, RSLS shares dropped by -26.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2394, while it was recorded at 0.1711 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9402 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Fundamentals:

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

RSLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. posted -8.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -10/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSLS.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RSLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RSLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RSLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.