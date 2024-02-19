Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] gain 9.44% so far this year. What now?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: OXSQ] gained 0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $3.13 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending January 31, February 29, and March 31, 2024.

On November 2, 2023, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 235.38K shares, OXSQ reached a trading volume of 134781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxford Square Capital Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXSQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for OXSQ stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, OXSQ shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXSQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oxford Square Capital Corp. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXSQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oxford Square Capital Corp. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]

