Jayud Global Logistics Ltd [JYD] moved up 23.33: Why It’s Important

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd [NASDAQ: JYD] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 23.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.11. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Jayud Announces Entry into Agreements to Acquire Two International Logistics Companies, Embarking on an Acquisition Strategy to Expand Service Offerings and Geographic Footprint.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) (“Jayud” or the “Company”), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that Shenzhen Jayud Logistics Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jayud in China, entered into equity purchase agreements to acquire 51% stakes in two international logistics companies, respectively, namely Qingdao Oranda Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Jiniu International Logistics Co., Ltd.

These acquisitions demonstrate the Company’s approach to growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, enhancing its overall market position while expanding the Company’s client base, service offerings, and geographic footprint.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 175380 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd stands at 30.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.68%.

The market cap for JYD stock reached $23.70 million, with 14.84 million shares outstanding and 6.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 199.58K shares, JYD reached a trading volume of 175380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for JYD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd [JYD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.07. With this latest performance, JYD shares gained by 14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd [JYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4757, while it was recorded at 0.9930 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3945 for the last 200 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

