Heartland Financial USA, Inc. [HTLF] Is Currently -0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. [NASDAQ: HTLF] loss -0.21% or -0.07 points to close at $34.06 with a heavy trading volume of 165547 shares. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“HTLF”) Reports Annual Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results as of December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Net loss available to common stockholders of ($72.4) million or ($1.69) per diluted common share.

The daily chart for HTLF points out that the company has recorded 8.54% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 207.34K shares, HTLF reached to a volume of 165547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. [HTLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTLF shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTLF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.28.

Trading performance analysis for HTLF stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. [HTLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, HTLF shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. [HTLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.25, while it was recorded at 33.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.64 for the last 200 days.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. [HTLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. [HTLF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Heartland Financial USA, Inc. [HTLF]

The top three institutional holders of HTLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HTLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HTLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.