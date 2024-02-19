Farmmi Inc [FAMI] is 1.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc [NASDAQ: FAMI] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Farmmi Ships Latest Order to Canada; Company Continues to Benefit from Healthy North American Demand.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced today its latest order for shipment to Canada, reflecting continued healthy North American demand. The latest order is for the Company’s high-quality dried Shiitake mushrooms.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented: “We continue to focus on driving growth in our core markets and geographies, of which, North America is a top priority for us. The inclusion of mushrooms into the broader culinary and dietary realms creates a very positive environment for Farmmi given our solid market position, strong brand, impressive customer base and excellent track record of fulfilling high-volume orders. We continue to gain optimism in our outlook as we see macro environment impediments improving.”.

Farmmi Inc stock has also gained 10.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FAMI stock has declined by -4.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.46% and gained 1.62% year-on date.

The market cap for FAMI stock reached $7.93 million, with 6.29 million shares outstanding and 6.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 350.57K shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 140856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Farmmi Inc [FAMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.54. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Farmmi Inc [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1539, while it was recorded at 1.3340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2880 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Farmmi Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.54 and a Current Ratio set at 14.76.

Farmmi Inc [FAMI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FAMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FAMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.