DarioHealth Corp [DRIO] moved down -7.84: Why It’s Important

DarioHealth Corp [NASDAQ: DRIO] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -7.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Maxim Group LLC to Host the 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 24th & Thursday, January 25th at 9:00 A.M. ET.

We will be presenting our 2024 Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. Allen Klee, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with Healthcare IT companies to discuss solutions to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, benefit healthcare providers, and improve customer experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 163868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DarioHealth Corp stands at 13.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.37%.

The market cap for DRIO stock reached $63.94 million, with 25.72 million shares outstanding and 22.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 134.38K shares, DRIO reached a trading volume of 163868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRIO shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for DarioHealth Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DarioHealth Corp is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

How has DRIO stock performed recently?

DarioHealth Corp [DRIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, DRIO shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.92, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.75 for the last 200 days.

DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DarioHealth Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.26 and a Current Ratio set at 6.93.

Earnings analysis for DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DarioHealth Corp posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRIO.

Insider trade positions for DarioHealth Corp [DRIO]

