Chuy’s Holdings Inc [CHUY] Stock trading around $35.51 per share: What’s Next?

Chuy’s Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CHUY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.53% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.20%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results on February 22, 2024.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8560. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13743232. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, CHUY stock rose by 7.38%. The one-year Chuy’s Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.53. The average equity rating for CHUY stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $616.10 million, with 18.00 million shares outstanding and 17.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 114.60K shares, CHUY stock reached a trading volume of 148207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chuy’s Holdings Inc [CHUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHUY shares is $40.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Chuy’s Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chuy’s Holdings Inc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHUY in the course of the last twelve months was 33.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

CHUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chuy’s Holdings Inc [CHUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, CHUY shares gained by 6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Chuy’s Holdings Inc [CHUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.34, while it was recorded at 34.48 for the last single week of trading, and 36.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chuy’s Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Chuy’s Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

CHUY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chuy’s Holdings Inc posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chuy’s Holdings Inc go to 15.00%.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc [CHUY] Institutonal Ownership Details

