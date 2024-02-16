Market Analysts see Replimune Group Inc [REPL] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Replimune Group Inc [NASDAQ: REPL] jumped around 0.79 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.66 at the close of the session, up 11.50%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Replimune Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Positive data update in December 2023 for all 140 patients in the IGNYTE clinical trial cohort of RP1 in anti-PD1 failed melanoma demonstrating durability of response.

Centrally reviewed 12-month primary analysis data from IGNYTE trial of RP1 in anti-PD1 failed melanoma and biologics license application (BLA) submission expected in 2H 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, REPL reached a trading volume of 2657157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPL shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Replimune Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Replimune Group Inc is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60.

Replimune Group Inc [REPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, REPL shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Replimune Group Inc [REPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.90, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Replimune Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Replimune Group Inc posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPL.

