Kellanova Co [K] Stock trading around $55.39 per share: What’s Next?

Over the last 12 months, K stock dropped by -12.16%. The one-year Kellanova Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.93. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.97 billion, with 341.00 million shares outstanding and 287.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, K stock reached a trading volume of 3047199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellanova Co [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $58.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 19.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellanova Co [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.77, while it was recorded at 54.35 for the last single week of trading, and 59.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellanova Co Fundamentals:

Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

K Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellanova Co posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to 7.90%.

Kellanova Co [K] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.