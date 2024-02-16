JFrog Ltd [FROG] moved up 28.44: Why It’s Important

JFrog Ltd [NASDAQ: FROG] closed the trading session at $47.64. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that JFrog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

Total Fiscal 2023 Revenues of $349.9 million; up 25% Year-over-Year.

Cloud Revenues up 59% in 4Q23; up 50% in Fiscal 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.65 percent and weekly performance of 25.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 76.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 74.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 910.75K shares, FROG reached to a volume of 10404641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JFrog Ltd [FROG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FROG shares is $48.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FROG stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for JFrog Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JFrog Ltd is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for FROG in the course of the last twelve months was 62.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.46.

FROG stock trade performance evaluation

JFrog Ltd [FROG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.67. With this latest performance, FROG shares gained by 44.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.58 for JFrog Ltd [FROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.60, while it was recorded at 39.41 for the last single week of trading, and 27.86 for the last 200 days.

JFrog Ltd [FROG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

JFrog Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JFrog Ltd [FROG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JFrog Ltd posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FROG.

JFrog Ltd [FROG]: Institutional Ownership

