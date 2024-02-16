Jefferies lifts Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: SECO] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.59 at the close of the session, up 5.38%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Secoo Receives Additional Delist Notice from Nasdaq.

As previously announced, the Company received a written notification from Nasdaq dated August 1, 2023, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for the last 30 consecutive business days was below US$1.00 per share, the Company no longer meets the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement, set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company was provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 29, 2024, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by January 29, 2024, the Company may be eligible for an additional compliance period of 180 calendar days period to regain compliance under certain conditions. On January 29, 2024, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq, notifying the Company that, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), it was eligible for a second 180-day compliance period to comply with the minimum $1 bid price requirement.

Compared to the average trading volume of 285.76K shares, SECO reached a trading volume of 4929360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SECO shares is $209.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SECO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

How has SECO stock performed recently?

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.40. With this latest performance, SECO shares gained by 23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4886, while it was recorded at 0.5220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6481 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SECO.

Insider trade positions for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]

