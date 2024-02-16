Dnow Inc [DNOW] is 3.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dnow Inc [NYSE: DNOW] gained 19.78% on the last trading session, reaching $11.75 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 905.90K shares, DNOW reached a trading volume of 3106725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dnow Inc [DNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNOW shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Dnow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dnow Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for DNOW stock

Dnow Inc [DNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.14. With this latest performance, DNOW shares gained by 22.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Dnow Inc [DNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

Dnow Inc [DNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dnow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.44.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dnow Inc [DNOW]

The top three institutional holders of DNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.