Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] Revenue clocked in at $2.76 billion, down -28.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] closed the trading session at $19.01. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Columbia Banking System Announces $0.36 Per Common Share Dividend.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.36 per common share, payable March 11, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

“The fundamental strength of our franchise has enabled us to pay a steady dividend to our shareholders while continuing to increase our capital ratios,” commented Clint Stein, President & CEO of Columbia. “The strength of our diversified balance sheet and forward outlook continue to provide us with the flexibility to return capital to shareholders, which remains a key component of our capital management strategy.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.75 percent and weekly performance of 1.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, COLB reached to a volume of 7184029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $24.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System, Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.61.

COLB stock trade performance evaluation

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, COLB shares dropped by -21.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.42 for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.69, while it was recorded at 18.88 for the last single week of trading, and 21.56 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Columbia Banking System, Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COLB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COLB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.