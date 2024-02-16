Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] is 22.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $114.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM that New Fortress Energy Completes Sale of Stake in Energos Infrastructure.

NFE sells 20% stake in Energos Infrastructure to funds managed by Apollo.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 3145397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $116.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.39.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.18. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.47 for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.60, while it was recorded at 111.06 for the last single week of trading, and 84.76 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Global Management Inc posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 15.53%.

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.