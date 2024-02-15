Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] Revenue clocked in at $152.67 million, up 36.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: XERS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.05%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Xeris to Present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Science Conference.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that Paul R. Edick, Xeris’ Chairman and CEO, will present an overview of the Company at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. To access the presentation, please visit “Events” on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.xerispharma.com.

Over the last 12 months, XERS stock rose by 172.03%. The one-year Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.22. The average equity rating for XERS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $443.37 million, with 136.27 million shares outstanding and 123.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, XERS stock reached a trading volume of 4126638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 114.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.05. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 21.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.39, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc [XERS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XERS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XERS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.