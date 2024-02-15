why Fastly Inc [FSLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Fastly Inc [NYSE: FSLY] jumped around 0.64 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.54 at the close of the session, up 2.79%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Company reports record fourth quarter revenue of $137.8 million.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest edge cloud platforms, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, FSLY reached a trading volume of 7493115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastly Inc [FSLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fastly Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

How has FSLY stock performed recently?

Fastly Inc [FSLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, FSLY shares gained by 34.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Fastly Inc [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.25, while it was recorded at 23.79 for the last single week of trading, and 17.79 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc [FSLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fastly Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.85 and a Current Ratio set at 3.85.

Earnings analysis for Fastly Inc [FSLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fastly Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fastly Inc [FSLY]

The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.