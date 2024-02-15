Waste Management, Inc. [WM] gain 11.20% so far this year. What now?

Waste Management, Inc. [NYSE: WM] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $199.16. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 6:05 PM that WM Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings.

Accelerated Earnings Growth in the Fourth Quarter Driven by Strong Execution of Price Programs and Optimization of Cost of Operations.

Robust Full-Year Cash from Operations Driven by Growth in Operating EBITDA.

Waste Management, Inc. stock has also gained 4.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WM stock has inclined by 16.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.28% and gained 11.20% year-on date.

The market cap for WM stock reached $80.22 billion, with 402.77 million shares outstanding and 401.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, WM reached a trading volume of 3308592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waste Management, Inc. [WM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $206.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Waste Management, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-15-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management, Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 43.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

WM stock trade performance evaluation

Waste Management, Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, WM shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.78 for Waste Management, Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 181.54, while it was recorded at 193.05 for the last single week of trading, and 168.08 for the last 200 days.

Waste Management, Inc. [WM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Waste Management, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waste Management, Inc. [WM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waste Management, Inc. posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management, Inc. go to 10.00%.

Waste Management, Inc. [WM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.