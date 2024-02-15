Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] Stock trading around $32.23 per share: What’s Next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] jumped around 1.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.23 at the close of the session, up 5.33%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Viking Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Results for Phase 2 VENTURE Trial of GLP-1/GIP Agonist VK2735 in Obesity Expected in 1Q24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 4467669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $37.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

How has VKTX stock performed recently?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.66. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 51.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.53 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.39, while it was recorded at 30.81 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.19 and a Current Ratio set at 19.19.

Earnings analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]

