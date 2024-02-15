Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NYSE: NMR] gained 0.93% or 0.05 points to close at $5.44 with a heavy trading volume of 6969719 shares.

The daily chart for NMR points out that the company has recorded 49.04% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, NMR reached to a volume of 6969719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMR shares is $5.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.36.

Trading performance analysis for NMR stock

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, NMR shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.33 for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR go to 10.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR [NMR]

The top three institutional holders of NMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.