Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Revenue clocked in at $800.90 million, down -1.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MIR] price surged by 6.69 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Mirion Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2024 Guidance.

Revenues for the fourth quarter increased 5.7% to $230.4 million, compared to $217.9 million in the same period last year.

Net loss was $15.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of $153.4 million in the same period last year, a 90.1% improvement. Adjusted EBITDA was $61.0 million, a 8.2% increase from $56.4 million in the same period last year.

The one-year MIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.64. The average equity rating for MIR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirion Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIR in the course of the last twelve months was 39.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

MIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, MIR shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.32 for Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mirion Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Mirion Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

MIR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mirion Technologies Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIR.

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MIR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MIR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.